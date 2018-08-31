Start September with a bang: CBC Manitoba's Top 3 weekend picks

August is closing out on us today, but the good news is that September opens with a long weekend. There's a lot happening around the province this weekend, so we're going to do our best to break it down for you.

Returning with their picks for the week are Colton Hutchinson, Sabrina Carnevale, and Ismaila Alfa.

Ismaila's pick: Live at the Grotto

A couple of classic Winnipeg acts are taking the stage live at The Grotto in Cook's Creek on Sunday. Burton Cummings will appear alongside Harlequin for the show. "The Grotto" is located outside of the beautiful Ukrainian Church of Immaculate Conception in Cook's Creek, a 30-minute drive northeast of Winnipeg. The concert is a fundraiser for the church, which is looking to do some renovations next year.

"The Grotto" is located outside of the beautiful Ukrainian Church of Immaculate Conception in Cook's Creek, a 30-minute drive northeast of Winnipeg. (Radio-Canada/Pierre Verriere)

A chance to see some Manitoba mainstays in a one-of-a-kind venue happens this Sunday evening at the Cook's Creek Grotto, and you're not going to want to miss it.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Interlake artists tour

It's a great time of year for a day trip out to the Interlake, and the area will be full of activity this Saturday and Sunday. Twenty-nine art studios will open their doors and invite visitors in for a display, "Inspired by Nature."

It's all a part of the Interlake WAVE Artists' Studio Tour, showcasing the many studios located on Lake Winnipeg's western shore. From painting to jewelry making, Clandeboye to Gimli, there's going to be plenty of sights to see.

It would be a hefty task to cover every studio, so we're going to cruise a couple of the highlights:

Janet Cruse-Thompson with ODTAA is familiar with traditional wood sculpting and jewelry making, but she has some unique works to display this weekend. One of a kind 3D-printed steel sculptures will be shown, a new artistic medium that we're sure to a see a lot more of in the future. The ODTAA studio is located just off Highway 9 on Wavey Creek Road.

Up to Gimli, where you can visit Barrow House Studios and Suzanne Barrow's vibrant paintings. Known as the "Sky Lady," Barrow will provide you vibrant landscapes, abstract watercolours, and a special studio on the deck with some fresh air to accompany the work.

If you find yourself in Winnipeg Beach, make sure to visit Creature Comforts Cottage, and Dianne Fitzmaurice's beautiful felt and fibre animals. Rabbits, butterflies, sheep and goats will are all a part of the herd for these wonderful handcrafted creatures.

This is only one-tenth of the studios in this special Interlake Arts Tour. The studios will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.. Take a look at the brochure and plan your day out at watchthewave.ca.

Sabrina's pick: Food Trip

This weekend is sure to be filled with food because the largest Filipino food festival in Manitoba is back for its third year. "Food Trip" will be taking over Tyndall Park Sept. 1-2 with more than 30 food trucks. It's a two-day festival that brings the community together through food.

Guests can take cooking lessons in traditional Filipino cuisine, learning how to make everything from adobo to lumpia, with a goal of helping young people recreate Filipino dishes using Manitoba ingredients.

Staff at Hot Rod's Filipino Grill barbecue meat skewers at Food Trip Filipino Food Festival. ( Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

One of the most interesting parts of the Food Trip are the eating competitions. There's an all-you-can-eat challenge, called boodle fight, where people eat with their hands out of a giant banana leaf. Now the other competition is a little more intimidating ... the challenge involves eating balut — a partially developed bird egg — which is then boiled and eaten directly from the shell. Organizers say it might be difficult for some people to eat, but it's considered a delicacy in the Philippines. The trick? Close your eyes.

Once your stomach is full, you can enjoy a ton of entertainment and live music, an amusement and theme park, farmers market, and educational food sessions. Everyone is welcome to the celebration! Admission is free, and the festival has drawn upwards of 8,000 hungry visitors. And with a ton of events planned for the weekend, the festival will be a feast for your eyes, and your stomachs. For more details, visit food-trip.ca.