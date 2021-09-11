Manitobans, Americans meet at Peace Garden on 9/11 anniversary to remember lives lost 20 years ago

Two decades after the fall of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, people from both Manitoba and the U.S. gathered at the International Peace Garden to remember those who died.

The Saturday ceremony took place at the 9/11 memorial, which is made of iron remnants from the collapsed towers.

"The 9/11 memorial site here at the garden is probably one of the most visited features on the grounds," said Tim Chapman, the CEO of the gardens.

"No matter what time of year people come, you just really get that feeling that even though it was 20 years ago, it feels like it was yesterday for a lot of people," he said.

"They really signify that there's always hope following the tragedy."

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when four commercial planes were highjacked by members of the extremist group al-Qaeda. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York and a third into the Pentagon. A fourth hijacked jet crashed in Pennsylvania that day.

Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen, who also took part in the ceremony on Saturday, remembered those who were killed.

"While this day will always be a solemn anniversary as we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost, including 24 Canadians, it is also a day to honour the bravery, sacrifice and heroism of first responders and military personal then and today, and the compassion of everyday people to help their neighbour in times of great need," Goertzen said in a statement.

Chapman said Dwight MacAulay, the province's former chief of protocol, was also there to speak.

He was involved in getting the materials to build the 9/11 memorial and "really thought the Peace Garden was a perfect place for a memorial and a great way for our Canadian partners to show their support for the Americans," Chapman said.

The peace garden — a park located on the Manitoba-North Dakota border, about 230 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — is the perfect spot to contemplate the tragedy, Chapman says.

Visitors come "for that feeling of peace that you get in a setting like this, and obviously, it's important for all of us to not forget what happened and how the world changed that day," he said.

"It's just a beautiful place to contemplate and think about the importance of peace and co-operation, especially because Canada and the United States are such strong partners — not just geographically but in spirit as well."

'The world was kind of stopping'

In Winnipeg on Saturday, some people CBC spoke with said they were taking time to remember where they were 20 years earlier.

Carissa Zachar was in Grade 10 and remembers watching the news at school all that day. When she left to go home, it was eerily quiet.

Carissa Zachar remembers how 'oddly quiet' the streets were on Sept. 11, 2001. (Radio-Canada)

"I remember that day, walking home at lunch time and it was so oddly quiet. The world was kind of stopping," she said.

Cecil Duncan was on a boat with family members on Sept. 11, 2001, but remembers coming back to shore and knowing something terrible had happened.

"It created a whole new world," he said.