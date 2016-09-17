A Winnipeg man who stabbed a woman almost a dozen times and then dumped her body in a ditch has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Brett Ronald Overby, 32, was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Christine Wood, 21, from Oxford House First Nation in northern Manitoba.

She was in Winnipeg with her parents in August 2016 when she disappeared from the hotel where they were staying.

Her body was found 10 months later near a farmer's field outside the city.

During his trial, Overby admitted to killing Wood in the basement of his home but said he didn't remember what happened.

Brett Overby was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Christine Wood. (Instagram)

She was stabbed 11 times, her throat was slit and her skull and leg were broken.

Blood was found all over Overby's basement.

Wood's parents told his sentencing hearing that she didn't deserve to be left in a shallow grave like garbage.

"I'm carrying this heavy pain," Wood's mother, Melinda Wood, wrote in a victim impact statement.