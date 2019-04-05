Seniors robbed by staffer at Winnipeg care home, police say

Eight people, age 78 to 100, were robbed by a woman who worked at the care home where they lived, Winnipeg police say.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday, following a month-long investigation at the home on Henderson Highway.

Police were first alerted in March when a woman said her 93-year-old mother was missing a wedding ring and an engagement ring. Both were taken right off of her fingers sometime in February, police said.

The woman said her mother was incapable of removing the rings by herself.

The lack of respect of somebody who works in that environment and is charged with taking care of that person is what's most disturbing. - Const. Tammy Skrabek

The investigation identified a total of eight victims, all of whom were missing jewelry, and much of it had been forcibly removed from them, police said.

"The victims are living with dementia and are considered vulnerable persons," said police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek.

"Not only are they vulnerable and they have memory issues … they're also not able to defend themselves and a lot of them are not able to speak. The lack of respect of somebody who works in that environment and is charged with taking care of that person is what's most disturbing."

Many of the people also didn't have a lot of family, which could explain why there was only one report before the investigation was launched.

"Some of the people there had children who've already passed, so there wasn't a lot of people taking care of them," she said.

In other cases, family members might initially think the items were just misplaced, Skrabek said.

Police don't often encounter thefts like this, she said.

"But from time to time, you do get somebody who sees this as a crime of opportunity and does prey on somebody vulnerable," she said.

Some, but not all, of the stolen jewelry has been recovered. It had been sold to local pawn shops and gold buyers, police said.