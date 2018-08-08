As Winnipeg swelters, North End seniors' residence endures 3rd night without power

About 125 seniors living in a North End apartment block have been forced to endure high heat since Monday without air conditioning in their apartments or hot water for cooking, cleaning and bathing.​

The power at St. Josaphat Selo-Villa on McGregor Street went out Monday evening due to water damage to electrical equipment in the basement of the eight-storey seniors' complex, residents have been told.

They're now enduring their third night without power and hope electricity can be restored in time to prevent food in their freezers from spoiling and air conditioning to return before it gets even hotter this weekend.

The upper storeys of the building are sweltering, says resident Valerie Larocque.

"It's hot. I'm, sorry, what can I say? All the air-conditioning is off. We have absolutely no power except for the backup generator," she said Wednesday evening, adding she and her sisters have been checking on elderly neighbours to ensure they are not suffering from the heat.

Valerie Larocque says she and her sisters have been checking on elderly neighbours to make sure they are coping with the heat. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Larocque says the block is owned by Manitoba Housing but managed independently. Building managers provided Subway sandwiches for residents who could not cook dinner on Wednesday, she says.

Private citizens have also been donating food to residents, she says, adding she and her fellow residents would be grateful for donations of hot tea and coffee at breakfast time on Thursday.

Residents say they do not know when power will be restored but are hopeful that will happen Thursday. On Friday, Winnipeg is expecting a high of 34 C.

As a result, Manitoba remains under a heat advisory for the next few days.