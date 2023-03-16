Manitoba programs, organizations that support seniors getting $4.5M funding boost

Programs and organizations that work to help Manitoba seniors stay healthy and live independently are among those getting a roughly $4.5 million funding boost, the province announced Thursday.

The new funding comes weeks after the government announced its strategy for seniors , which was shaped by consultations with the community, said Scott Johnston, minister of seniors and long-term care.

"We have heard that senior support services at a local level are fundamental. They help seniors stay independent and connected with their friends and families, improving their life within their communities," Johnston said at a news conference at Winnipeg's Deer Lodge Centre.

The bulk of the new funding will go to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's seniors support services program, which is getting a boost of $2.9 million, or 25 per cent, to bring its total funding to $15 million, Johnston said.

That program promotes a range of services to help improve seniors' wellness and their ability to remain independent. Regional health authorities will get an extra $500,000 to support seniors in navigating community services, he said.

The province will also spend $600,000 in 2022-23 to produce and distribute 200,000 emergency response information kits — packages that seniors can put on their fridge doors to provide essential health-care information for first responders in an emergency.

"When situations exist where medical support is readily needed, you need to be able to have something that's going to speak for you," Johnston said.

"As a matter of fact, on a personal note, I have one on the fridge and so does my wife. It's very comforting to know that they're there in case of emergency situations."

Seniors' groups funding

The rest of the money will go toward, or be distributed through, two seniors' organizations, including the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities.

That group will get $25,000 in 2022-23 to support three age-friendly hubs, which include programs and services that support healthy aging for people in the community, Johnston said.

The association's executive director, Connie Newman, said one of those hubs will be in downtown Winnipeg. Another will be in Dauphin.

The organization will also get $300,000 in ongoing funding starting in 2023-24 to expand its Age-Friendly Manitoba Initiative, which focuses on helping seniors lead active, socially engaged and independent lives.

Connie Newman, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities, says the new funding for groups like hers will go a long way to help support seniors. (Adam Yadaoui/Radio-Canada)

"We know that social connection is very important to our own health," Newman said.

"Working together in community through the Age-Friendly Manitoba Initiative, we will be taking care of each other."

The money will also be used to help new and developing age-friendly seniors' communities incorporate ethnocultural and Indigenous perspectives, Johnston said.

As well, the initiative will start exploring the concept of dementia-friendly communities, which offer an environment where people with dementia feel more confident in contributing to community life, being included in conversations and having control over their daily lives, Johnston said.

Another $90,000 will be administered through the Manitoba Association of Senior Communities to support professional development for roughly 70 organizations and more than 100 resource co-ordinators across the province.

That development will ensure staff and volunteers working with seniors have comprehensive skills and current knowledge on topics including ageism, healthy aging, dementia and senior safety, Johnston said.

Elder abuse prevention

A&O: Support Services for Older Adults (formerly known as Age and Opportunity) will also get $70,000 in 2022-23 and $100,000 in ongoing funding in 2023-24 to support elder abuse prevention services in Manitoba, including home safety planning, community awareness and support for crime victims, he said.

A&O chief executive officer Amanda Macrae said that money will help her organization support more seniors to stay safe in their homes and communities for as long as they choose.

"Increasing awareness and education on elder abuse … will assist older people and those that care about them to recognize the signs and symptoms of abuse and be aware of the resources to assist and provide early intervention," Macrae said.

Susan Sader, executive director of the Good Neighbours Active Living Centre in northeast Winnipeg, said the additional funding for Manitoba seniors comes at a critical time.

"People are living longer and are living longer independently. Now more than ever, it is critical that dollars be directed to community-based senior-serving organizations," Sader said.

"The supports are there, but there is only so much that can be done with limited funding."