Senior knocked out by thief with bottle calls on MBLL to fast-track Liquor Mart secure entrances

A Winnipeg man knocked unconscious after a thief hit him in the head with a bottle during a liquor mart robbery is calling on Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) to fast-track their rollout of secure entrances at all stores.

"You don't even know you've been hit. You're looking at the person and the next thing you know, you're getting off the floor and they're gone," said Valentino Corvino, 67.

Corvino was picking up a few beers at the Fort Richmond Liquor Mart on Saturday night on his way to his son's house for a 40th birthday party celebration. The family had just come from a dinner nearby at the Smitty's on Pembina Highway.

He'd just paid for a variety pack of beer when he said he noticed a young woman and two or three other young people storm into the store. An employee remarked, "Oh, here they come," he said, before she and other staff went into the aisles to tell customers to stand back and not get in the group's way.

"They immediately went quickly, jogging style almost, through the store, along the walls and grabbing bottles of liquor and putting them into their pockets and into their jackets and coats," said Corvino.

After two or three minutes, he said they made their way to the exit, where he was standing. A female carrying a coat-load of liquor told him to get out of the way, he said, but he was stunned and didn't move fast enough.

Later, staff told him he was then hit on the back of the head with a bottle by someone else from the group who approached him from the side.

"I fell over backwards. When I reached over to pick up the beer, my next memory was they were all gone."

The Fort Richmond Liquor Mart location does not yet have a locked, controlled entrance which requires all customers to present valid ID for scanning before entry. The initiative is being rolled out by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries in all liquor stores across the city over the coming months, but Corvino wants to see it happen sooner.



"It's the danger for those who are getting older and don't move so quickly. You could be in trouble. Let's get those doors in there and let's get the security in there so this will get toned down."



He said staff at the store offered to call an ambulance, but he declined, as he has medical professionals in his family. He and his wife, who was waiting in the car, went to his son's house where they called police and he provided a statement.

Valentino Corvino would like to see the installation of secure entrances in all Liquor Marts fast-tracked, including this one in Fort Richmond where he was assaulted. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Controlled entrances rollout underway

The CBC visited most of the 37 Liquor Marts across the city and found four already had controlled entrances, including Tyndall Park, where an employee was assaulted in November.

Several Liquor Marts across the city had signage announcing the controlled entrance was coming soon, and several staff remarked they were looking forward to the changes.

"Our goal is to implement all these controlled entrances over the next few months," wrote a spokesperson for Manitoba in reaction to Corvino's assault.



"There are many many logistics related to implementing these controlled entrances appropriately and safely including construction, installation of security systems, staff training etc.," wrote the spokesperson, adding the plan is to move forward with renovating multiple store entrances at the same time.



"A lot of work is going on behind the scenes that the public can't see — or is going on at other stores. We opened another controlled entrance last week and one more the week before that. "

Corvino spoke with police after the incident and filed a police report. A Winnipeg Police spokesperson said no arrests have been made. He said he plans to see his doctor in the coming days to check on both bumps on the back of his head — one from the bottle, the other from his fall — as along with the stiffness in his neck.

"It appeared the staff did everything they could, told people to move and let them go out," he said.

'Sooner the better': MGEU

The Manitoba General Employees Union, which represents all Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation employees, is urging the province and the Crown Corporation to expedite the implementation of secure entrances as well.

"If they can do it within the next month or so, then let's do it. Let's not wait months. Let's get this done as quick as they can. And I know they're working on it," said MGEU President Michelle Gawronsky.

MGEU President Michelle Gawronsky said employees at Liquor Marts with secure entrances report less crime and feeling safe. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

She added she's been in touch with staff at several locations that have the new entrances installed.

"They're saying the crime rate has declined drastically. So we know that it's working, we know that it is a positive step forward. So that's why we're urging MBLL to get those controlled entrances in place, the sooner the better for everyone."

Corvino did not originally want to speak with the media about his assault, but was encouraged by family and felt it was important to warn the public.

"Get out of their way, be attuned. I'm 67 years old and they hit me with a bottle and it's no big deal because I'm a fairly large person and someone who's more frail or feeble who happens to be in the way, it could be a lot more serious," he said.

"One bad situation could cost a lot more than all of those doors going into those locations so let's get those security doors in."