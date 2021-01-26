The Pas man rescues senior found lying outside in the cold, waiting for shelter to open

A man from The Pas, who was shocked to find a senior waiting outside a shelter in –32 C weather, is rallying for volunteers to keep the local shelter open 24 hours a day.

Alexander McKay was driving past the Oscar's Place homeless shelter on Sunday night at around 5 p.m. when he noticed a senior lying on the snow outside its doors. The senior had a walker next to him.

"I said, are you OK? And I talked to him," said McKay. "It's like he couldn't really talk as he was having a frostbite in the lips and his cheeks."

McKay said he offered to call the police and ambulance, but the man declined.

McKay said he found Cook laying outside Oscar's Place on Sunday night, with his walker next to him and frostbite on his lips. (Submitted by Alexander McKay)

He then drove back to his house to grab his ice-fishing tent and gear. He returned to set the tent up for the man — who he later identified as Allen Cook — and brought along a blanket, some chairs and propane heaters.

McKay said after everything was set up, he helped Cook into the tent.

"He was so happy that he went in there and he was warmed up and we stayed here till the homeless centre was open," McKay said.

Shelter only open at night

McKay said Cook was waiting for the shelter to open at 8 p.m. to find a bed to sleep for the night. Typically the shelter, which has approximately 20 beds, would only house people until the morning at around 8 a.m. — but it shouldn't be this way, he said.

With the frigid temperatures, McKay says people who are homeless should have a place to stay during the day.

McKay spoke to the shelter's manager and was able to convince Oscar's Place to keep the shelter open for 24 hours until Tuesday. He said he was told it was a staffing and funding issue.

McKay said he decided to set up a tent for Cook. After that he waited with Cook until the shelter opened at 8 p.m. (Submitted by Alexander McKay)

Meanwhile, he's calling out for volunteers and gathering them together. He hopes the help they can provide will address the staff shortage that's needed to keep the shelter running in the daytime.

"Help these homeless people not get frostbite and frozen feet, get them cleaned up, get them well fed, you know, get them warm, that's what we all see here," he said.

"We need some teamwork here and respect and love and each other, help each other," McKay said.

CBC sent an email request to Manitoba Housing, asking whether it plans to open Oscar's Place during the daytime, but has not yet received a response.

McKay's ice-fishing tent was set up outside Oscar's Place on Sunday night, but it was still left standing for Cook to stay in until Monday evening. (Submitted by Alexander McKay)

As for Cook, McKay said he slept at the shelter on Sunday night. But on Monday afternoon, he wandered outside again and then returned to the ice-fishing tent.

"I'm so happy that I rescued him," said McKay. "He was so happy after that, he did not want to get out of that tent."