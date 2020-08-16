Semi truck crashes through downtown intersection, taking down several street lights

One person was taken to hospital after a semi truck crashed through a downtown Winnipeg intersection, taking down several street lights.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to what a city spokesperson called "a motor vehicle incident" near the intersection of Waterfront Drive and Pioneer Avenue at 5:21 a.m.

A person was taken to hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said, though they did not specify whether that person was driving the truck.

Around 10 a.m., the semi truck was still on top of a median at the intersection near Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said its crews were at the scene later Sunday morning, waiting to repair the equipment the truck damaged — some of which was still underneath it.

"A truck took down multiple street lights in that area and is currently sitting on one," that spokesperson said in an email.

The city spokesperson directed all other questions to the Winnipeg Police Service, which did not immediately respond to inquiries from CBC News.

Around 10 a.m., a black semi truck with a white trailer sat over a median at the intersection, blocking traffic.