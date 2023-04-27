2 people injured, semi driver accused of running red light in Winnipeg

Two people were injured in Winnipeg and the driver of a semi-trailer truck is accused of running a red light when he slammed into the vehicle they were in Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at Oakpoint Highway and Selkirk Avenue around 12:15 p.m., Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Police say a car was driving west on Selkirk Avenue and was hit by a northbound semi that went through red light.

The driver of the semi continued driving but then stopped and met with police, the news release said.

The occupants of the car, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.

The collision caused a leak in the semi's fuel tank and more than 600 litres of diesel spilled out. The area was closed to traffic for close to five hours while an extensive environmental cleanup took place, police said.

A 26-year-old man faces several charges as a result of the collision, including offences under the Highway Traffic Act, vehicle equipment and safety inspection regulations and commercial vehicle trip inspection regulations.