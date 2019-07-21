Crash shuts down Highway 1 near Falcon Lake, Man.

A crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a pickup has temporarily shut down a section of Highway 1 near the Manitoba-Ontario border, emergency officials say.

The eastbound lanes from Falcon Lake to West Hawk Lake are closed as a result of the collision, the province confirmed in a text issued at 12:54 p.m.

The STARS air ambulance crew said they were originally dispatched to an emergency call, but stood down when they were no longer medically required at the scene.

CBC News has contacted RCMP in Manitoba and OPP in Ontario for more details.

The province advised that there is a signed and marked detour in effect.

Travellers in the area are reporting extensive wait times.

The 18 kilometre strip of the Trans-Canada Highway in cottage country remains closed until further notice.