Driver of semi taken to hospital after colliding with train in Oak Lake: RCMP
Semi collided with train while driving over an uncontrolled railway crossing, Mounties say
The driver of a semi-trailer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with a train in Oak Lake, Man., Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said.
Around 1:55 p.m., RCMP in Virden responded to a collision between a semi and a train, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.
The semi was going north on Lansdowne Road in Oak Lake, which is about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
That's when it crossed an uncontrolled railway crossing and collided with a train going west, Courchaine said.
At 1:55 pm, Virden <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> responded to a semi vs train collision. Semi was going north on Lansdowne Rd, in Oak Lake, when it crossed at an uncontrolled railway crossing & collided with a train going west. Driver of semi taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. <a href="https://t.co/DIaM2TnTAY">pic.twitter.com/DIaM2TnTAY</a>—@rcmpmb
