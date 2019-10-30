Driver of semi taken to hospital after colliding with train in Oak Lake: RCMP

The driver of a semi-trailer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with a train in Oak Lake, Man., Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said.

Around 1:55 p.m., RCMP in Virden responded to a collision between a semi and a train, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

The semi was going north on Lansdowne Road in Oak Lake, which is about 250 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

That's when it crossed an uncontrolled railway crossing and collided with a train going west, Courchaine said.