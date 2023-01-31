Arson caused $7M in damage to semi-trailers, business northwest of Winnipeg: RCMP

A fire earlier this month that caused an estimated $7 million in damage to a number of semi-trailers and a business just northeast of Winnipeg's city limits was intentionally set, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 with a report of multiple semi-trailers burning on Goldenrod Drive in the rural municipality of Rosser, just outside the city's northwest limits.

When officers arrived, the vehicles were engulfed, RCMP say.

An investigation has determined the blaze was arson, RCMP said, and police are now asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information that might help their investigation is urged to call Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the Crime Stoppers website.

