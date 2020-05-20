Semi-trailer slams into building on Ellice Avenue in early morning collision

Two women were taken to hospital Wednesday after a collision at Ellice Avenue and Erin Street where a semi-trailer has crashed into a building.

Police say the collision happened at 5:50 a.m. A semi truck was driving southbound on Erin Street when police say a car crossed its path at Ellice Avenue.

Const. Rob Carver said police believe the semi truck driver swerved to avoid the car and crashed into a nearby building.

Two women who were in the car were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police have blocked off Erin Street between Ellice Avenue and St.Matthews Avenue while they investigate. (John Einarson/CBC)

Police have blocked off Erin Street between Ellice and St.Matthews. It's expected to be closed for a good portion of the day while first responders try to remove the semi from the building, Carver said.

A badly damaged car could also be seen close by the semi-trailer.

A car involved in the collision was badly damaged. (John Einarson/CBC)

Police are now investigating and trying to determine who was at fault in the collision.