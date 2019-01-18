Semi crash scatters steel beams on Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie
Rig ran red light near Highway 16 junction, say Manitoba RCMP
Steel beams spilled onto the Trans-Canada Highway Friday afternoon after a semi-trailer crash west of Portage la Prairie.
RCMP said the semi was heading west on Highway 1 approaching the lights at the Highway 16 junction around 3:30 p.m. The driver allegedly went through a red light, striking another vehicle, said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.
Mounties attended the scene and say there were minor injuries.
A crew was called in to lift the steel beams off the road, but until that is complete the highway is down to one lane.
