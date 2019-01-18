Skip to Main Content
Semi crash scatters steel beams on Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie

Semi crash scatters steel beams on Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie

Steel beams spilled onto the Trans-Canada Highway Friday afternoon after a semi-trailer crash west of Portage la Prairie

Rig ran red light near Highway 16 junction, say Manitoba RCMP

CBC News ·
Google Maps shows westbound Highway 1 and the Highway 16 turnoff as of April 2018. (Google Maps)

Steel beams spilled onto the Trans-Canada Highway Friday afternoon after a semi-trailer crash west of Portage la Prairie.

RCMP said the semi was heading west on Highway 1 approaching the lights at the Highway 16 junction around 3:30 p.m. The driver allegedly went through a red light, striking another vehicle, said Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

Mounties attended the scene and say there were minor injuries. 

A crew was called in to lift the steel beams off the road, but until that is complete the highway is down to one lane. 

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us