Semi rolls over off Perimeter Highway, spills load of corn
A semi-trailer truck rolled over and lost a huge load of corn while merging onto the Perimeter Highway south of Winnipeg on Friday morning, RCMP say.
RCMP say no injuries reported
Mounties were called to the Highway 59 off-ramp at about 6:30 a.m., where they found a semi had rolled, Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in an email.
No injuries were reported, she said.
The load of corn could be seen spread out across the ramp and into the ditch.
The off-ramp onto the northbound Perimeter Highway will be closed until the semi is towed, Courchaine said.
