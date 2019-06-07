No injuries after semi rolls over at McPhillips and Perimeter
A flat-deck semi truck rolled over while turning north from the Perimeter Highway onto McPhillips Street Friday morning.
Truck carrying farm machinery rolled as it came off the exit ramp Friday morning
Traffic was backed up for several hours Friday at the intersection of Winnipeg's Perimieter Highway and McPhillips Street/Highway 8 after a flat-deck semi truck rolled over.
The truck, carrying farm machinery, rolled while turning north from the Perimeter Highway onto Highway 8 (which becomes McPhillips Street south of the perimeter) around 10:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police are not sure what caused the rollover, but suspect speed was likely a factor.