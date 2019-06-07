No injuries after semi rolls over at McPhillips and Perimeter

Traffic was backed up for several hours Friday at the intersection of Winnipeg's Perimieter Highway and McPhillips Street/Highway 8 after a flat-deck semi truck rolled over.

The truck, carrying farm machinery, rolled while turning north from the Perimeter Highway onto Highway 8 (which becomes McPhillips Street south of the perimeter) around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police are not sure what caused the rollover, but suspect speed was likely a factor.