Selkirk water tower getting a makeover

The Selkirk water tower is getting a new look.

City council recently chose a new design for the landmark in the Manitoba city, after soliciting entries earlier this year.

Given that the tower has visible rust spots and its paint is peeling, council decided it was time to give it a makeover, a city spokesperson said.

Out of 30 entries from both professional and amateur artists, councillors chose a design by Robyn Kacperski, a Selkirk-raised graphic designer who now lives in Winnipeg.

"It means a lot to have grown up here, have the skills to come back and do something really good for the community and help the community grow," Kacperski said in a news release from the City of Selkirk.

The new design for the Selkirk water tower. (Submitted by City of Selkirk)

The design uses the city's logo at the top and bottom of the tower, with wavy stripes that mimic a prairie field with a blue sky above.

The city hopes to have the tower painted by this fall, and has issued a request for proposals for that work.

It is also planning to commission a mural that reflects Selkirk's history for the base of the tower, and will issue an RFP for the design of the mural. That works is expected to be done next year.