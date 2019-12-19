Selkirk teen arrested after bullets fired into home, RCMP say

A 17-year-old was arrested in Selkirk early Thursday morning after shots were fired into a home, RCMP say.

Mounties in Selkirk responded to reports of gunshots shortly after midnight and were told bullets went through the front window of a home on Morris Avenue.

Two adults and two children were home at the time, police said.

Officers patrolled the surrounding area and found a teenager in possession of a handgun, RCMP said.

He has been remanded into custody and faces several firearm-related charges and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP continue to investigate.

