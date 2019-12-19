Selkirk teen arrested after bullets fired into home, RCMP say
Mounties in Selkirk responded to reports of gunshots shortly after midnight and were told bullets went through the front window of a home on Morris Avenue.
Selkirk RCMP responded to reports of gunshots near Morris Avenue early Thursday morning
A 17-year-old was arrested in Selkirk early Thursday morning after shots were fired into a home, RCMP say.
Mounties in Selkirk responded to reports of gunshots shortly after midnight and were told bullets went through the front window of a home on Morris Avenue.
Two adults and two children were home at the time, police said.
Officers patrolled the surrounding area and found a teenager in possession of a handgun, RCMP said.
He has been remanded into custody and faces several firearm-related charges and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.
No injuries were reported.
RCMP continue to investigate.
More from CBC Manitoba: