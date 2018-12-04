Lord Selkirk School Division in 'hold and secure' after more threats surface

The Lord Selkirk School Division has placed its schools in "hold and secure" mode after more threats surfaced Tuesday morning.

The division posted the alert on its website and Twitter at about 11:30 a.m.

The threat was found by RCMP Tuesday morning, though it is currently unclear whether it's a new or old threat, school division superintendent Michele Polinuk said.

The schools have been placed in a modified hold and secure mode out of precaution, which means students can leave their classrooms, but not the school, and no one is allowed to enter the school, Polinuk said.

The precaution is happening after the division closed all 15 of its schools on Monday due to threats surfacing on social media. Three young people were arrested in connection with the threats and two have been charged.

More to come.