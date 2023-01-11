Man arrested for shoplifting in Selkirk assaulted woman, stole vehicle minutes after release: RCMP

Selkirk RCMP are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle just minutes after he was released, following his arrest earlier the same day on theft charges.

Bhalbhinder Gill, 26, was first arrested, along with a 30-year-old man, after police received a call about a theft in progress at a business on Manitoba Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

A loss prevention officer for the business approached the two men, who police say were attempting to steal more than $1,000 worth of goods from the store. One of the men took off on foot but was found by RCMP officers in a nearby business.

The cart the man left behind also had roughly $1,000 worth of goods stolen from a different store nearby, according to police.

The van the two men were using had been stolen from Winnipeg, police say. Both men also had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Both men were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply.

After an appearance before a justice of the peace, Gill was released from custody around 1:45 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m., RCMP were called about an assault and robbery of a vehicle in a business parking lot near the RCMP station.

Officers who responded identified Gill as the suspect.

The woman whose vehicle was stolen was not physically harmed in the robbery, police said.

The RCMP have issued a warrant for Gill's arrest on a robbery charge, and have released his photo.

The 30-year-old man remains in custody.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information about Gill's whereabouts to contact their office in Selkirk at 204-482-1222, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.