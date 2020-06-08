Selkirk RCMP find weapons, meth, break-in tools during traffic stop
Three Winnipeggers face numerous charges after RCMP in Selkirk pulled over a vehicle on Friday and found weapons, meth and break-in tools.
3 Winnipeggers age 29 to 33 face charges, RCMP say
Three Winnipeggers face numerous charges after RCMP in Selkirk pulled over a vehicle on Friday and found weapons, meth and break-in tools.
Police stopped a vehicle on Sophia Street around 3:15 a.m. and searched the vehicle.
The licence plates on the car were stolen and officers found a gun, ammunition, bear spray, knives and other weapons, meth and break-in tools.
The three Winnipeggers, age 29 to 33, were arrested. Charges include possession of meth, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.
They were taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
More from CBC Manitoba: