Selkirk RCMP searching for male suspect accused of sexually assaulting female at a business

RCMP in Selkirk are searching for a male suspect who entered a business, cornered a female employee, exposed himself, then sexually assaulted the employee before running away.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, Mounties responded to a call about a sexual assault at a business on Main Street in Selkirk.

A male had entered the business, cornered a female employee and exposed himself to her. The employee tried getting away, but the suspect grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, RCMP say.

The suspect fled on foot, police added.

RCMP are asking for help identifying this male. He is described as tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a Montreal Canadians baseball cap, a black hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans and a black face covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322.

More from CBC News: