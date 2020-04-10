Vehicle shot at by officer, pursued by police north of Winnipeg: RCMP

An incident that began as an attempt to stop what police describe as a "suspicious vehicle" just north of Winnipeg resulted in a collision, an officer firing their gun and a pursuit of the vehicle, RCMP say.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Selkirk RCMP were patrolling near Highway 9 and Grassmere Road in West St. Paul, when the officers noticed the vehicle, according to a Friday news release.

Mounties tried pulling the vehicle over a few kilometres away, at the intersection of Neltner Drive and Lara Lane — located in a residential neighbourhood in the rural municipality of St. Andrews — but the police vehicle was hit by the other, and "an officer discharged their weapon," the news release said.

Police did not say how many shots were fired.

The vehicle fled and a police chased after it. A short distance away, a police vehicle struck the fleeing vehicle on Highway 9, bringing it to a stop.

Evidence markers are seen surrounding an RCMP vehicle involved in a collision in the RM of St. Andrews on April 10. (Pat Kaniuga/CBC)

Two males got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

RCMP dog services were called in to help find the two, and one person was arrested. RCMP are still trying to identify and find the other person.

No RCMP officers were injured.

Later Friday morning, a police vehicle with a damaged front end could be seen near another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 9 and Neltner Drive. Evidence markers could be seen around the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

