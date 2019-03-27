Striking suspect in custody with pylon leads to charges against Mountie: IIU

A Selkirk RCMP traffic officer accused of hitting a man with a pylon while he was in custody has been charged with assault with a weapon, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which looks into serious incidents involving the police, began a probe into the incident in October 2018.

At the time, the IIU said the incident began on the morning on Oct. 21 when the officer stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 17 in the RM of Rockwood .

The driver, 27, who had been arrested for driving without a licence, blew mucus and spit all over the back seat of the police car, the IIU said last October.

In response, the IIU said, the officer struck the man with a pylon that was in the squad car. The officer subsequently reported the incident to his supervisor.

The man wasn't hurt, but the IIU said it was in the public interest to investigate and determined charges were warranted.

Const. Paul Lacoursiere of the RCMP's Selkirk traffic services unit was issued a summons on Tuesday and will appear in provincial court on June 14 in Selkirk, the IIU said.