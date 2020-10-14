Selkirk RCMP search for missing man, 26, last seen in Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man from Selkirk who was last seen in Winnipeg earlier this month.

John David Roy was reported missing to RCMP on Sept. 16, police said. The 26-year-old was seen shortly before noon that day on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just northeast of Winnipeg.

RCMP have been searching for him since, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators learned he was seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.

Police are concerned about Roy's well-being.

Roy is described as roughly five feet, nine inches, and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair worn in a bun.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322.