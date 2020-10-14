Selkirk RCMP search for missing man, 26, last seen in Winnipeg
John David Roy was reported missing Sept. 16, but RCMP say they believe he was in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man from Selkirk who was last seen in Winnipeg earlier this month.
John David Roy was reported missing to RCMP on Sept. 16, police said. The 26-year-old was seen shortly before noon that day on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just northeast of Winnipeg.
RCMP have been searching for him since, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
Investigators learned he was seen in Winnipeg on Oct. 3.
Police are concerned about Roy's well-being.
Roy is described as roughly five feet, nine inches, and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair worn in a bun.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322.