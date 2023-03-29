Selkirk RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the RM of St. Clements.

Courtney Beardy, previously known as Kegan Beardy, did not come home after she was last seen at her school Friday, Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday. RCMP received a report of the missing teenager at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

There have been recent sightings of Beardy with a 26-year-old man near the Tim Hortons and McDonald's restaurants on Main Street in Selkirk. Police are concerned for her well-being, the release said.

Beardy stands at five feet, five inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and burgundy pants when she was last seen, RCMP say.