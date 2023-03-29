Selkirk RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Teen from RM of St. Clements last seen at school Friday
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from the RM of St. Clements.
Courtney Beardy, previously known as Kegan Beardy, did not come home after she was last seen at her school Friday, Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday. RCMP received a report of the missing teenager at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
There have been recent sightings of Beardy with a 26-year-old man near the Tim Hortons and McDonald's restaurants on Main Street in Selkirk. Police are concerned for her well-being, the release said.
Beardy stands at five feet, five inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and burgundy pants when she was last seen, RCMP say.
Those with information on Beardy's whereabouts are asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.