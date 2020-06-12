2 men facing impaired driving charges after going wrong way down the highway

RCMP arrested two men after they were seen swerving and driving the wrong way on a Manitoba highway.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties from the Selkirk detachment received a call of dangerous driving on Highway 8 in the rural municipality of St. Andrews, police say.

The reported vehicle was "swerving all over the road" and, at one point, stopped so the passenger and driver could switch positions before continuing on their way, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP officers pulled over the reported vehicle on Highway 8, south of the intersection at Highway 27.

A 38-year-old man and 33-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were arrested, police said.

A case of beer can be seen in the trunk of the vehicle. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

They face impaired driving charges, as well as fines under the Highway Traffic Act and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Act.

The incident is making Selkirk RCMP Sgt. Darrell Catellier stress why people must report dangerous driving whenever they see it.

"This caller was able to safely provide updates which enabled police to quickly locate and stop this vehicle", said Catellier in a news release.

"This could have easily had a very tragic outcome, so we thank the caller and all the other witnesses that assisted us."

RCMP continue to investigate.

