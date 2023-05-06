Car believed to be involved in fatal April hit and run on Highway 59 seized: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have seized a car they say was involved in a hit and run last month that killed a 75-year-old man, and are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the day of the fatal collision to come forward.

Selkirk RCMP previously said the 75-year-old man from Scanterbury was killed when he was hit by a car on Highway 59, which runs through the southern Manitoba community, on the night of April 20.

Officers were called around 10:40 p.m., but the driver had left. The man, who had been walking on the right-side shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene

In a previous statement to CBC, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation — whose main reserve contains the community of Scanterbury — said the man was headed to work when he was hit.

Police previously said that based on debris found at the scene, they believed the vehicle involved was a burgundy Ford Fusion, with a model year between 2007 and 2012.

In an update Saturday, police provided photos of a vehicle they seized on April 21, based on information provided to Selkirk RCMP.

Selkirk RCMP released this photo of an ornament hung on the rear-view mirror of the car involved in a fatal hit and run. (Submitted by Selkirk RCMP)