Car believed to be involved in fatal April hit and run on Highway 59 seized: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP ask for information about car seized last month after collision that killed 75-year-old Scanterbury man
Manitoba RCMP have seized a car they say was involved in a hit and run last month that killed a 75-year-old man, and are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the day of the fatal collision to come forward.
Selkirk RCMP previously said the 75-year-old man from Scanterbury was killed when he was hit by a car on Highway 59, which runs through the southern Manitoba community, on the night of April 20.
Officers were called around 10:40 p.m., but the driver had left. The man, who had been walking on the right-side shoulder, was pronounced dead at the scene
In a previous statement to CBC, Brokenhead Ojibway Nation — whose main reserve contains the community of Scanterbury — said the man was headed to work when he was hit.
Police previously said that based on debris found at the scene, they believed the vehicle involved was a burgundy Ford Fusion, with a model year between 2007 and 2012.
In an update Saturday, police provided photos of a vehicle they seized on April 21, based on information provided to Selkirk RCMP.
RCMP are asking anyone who saw the car in the afternoon or evening of April 20 to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.