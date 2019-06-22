Selkirk RCMP seize fentanyl, meth, $25K cash in bust of alleged Interlake drug ring

Selkirk RCMP say after a months-long investigation, they've broken up a trafficking network believed to be supplying illicit drugs — including methamphetamine and fentanyl — throughout Manitoba's Interlake.

A Winnipeg man and two Selkirk women were arrested following a raid at Winnipeg home Wednesday, RCMP said Friday.

The investigation, dubbed Project Deteriorate, was started in November 2018 and investigated a network police say was being run out of Winnipeg and Selkirk.

Police didn't say which Interlake communities were being supplied with drugs through the network.

During the investigation, police seized two kilograms of methamphetamine, seven grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, $25,000 in cash, a Chevrolet Trax vehicle and a Taser.

"The impact of this investigation is far-reaching and has affected the drug supply chain to various Interlake communities," said Selkirk RCMP Insp. Allan Hofland.

"Our communities are seeing the negative impacts that stem from the drug trade such as property crime, assaults, robberies, and home invasions."

RCMP say the investigation is continuing and further arrests are expected.

The three people arrested so far are each facing a long list of charges, including methamphetamine trafficking, heroin trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

