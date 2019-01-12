Selkirk RCMP officer won't face charges for crash during police pursuit

A Selkirk RCMP officer won't face charges related to a pursuit of a suspect that ended in a crash injuring two people.

The officer was trying to stop a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk on Nov. 25, 2017.

At the intersection of Manitoba Avenue and Main Street, the F-150 went through a red light and T-boned a Chevrolet Cruze that was going through the intersection on a green light. The driver and the passenger of the Cruze were taken to hospital.

The provincial police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, was mandated to investigate due to the seriousness of the injuries.

After reviewing radio conversations between the officer and RCMP dispatchers, as well as GPS data, investigators concluded the officer was trying to get close enough to the F-150 to read its licence plate just before the crash, which happened one minute later.

More from CBC Manitoba: