2 men charged after assault in Selkirk: Manitoba RCMP

Two men have been charged with weapons and assault offences after being arrested in Selkirk, Man., this week.

Officers were called to Selkirk Avenue near Mercy Street after reports of an assault with a weapon, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

They found and arrested two men, ages 24 and 26, who were involved in an altercation, according to police.

Investigators believe the 24-year-old drove a vehicle into the 26-year-old, who then smashed a window in the vehicle.

The 24-year-old then chased down the other man with a BB gun that looked like a handgun, which was later found in the snow, RCMP say.

RCMP say officers recovered this weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, at the scene. (Submitted by RCMP)

The 26-year-old suffered minor injuries. He was also found with a homemade weapon, specifically a rag with a large bolt tied to the end, according to police.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply.

The 24-year-old was believed to have a firearm and is accused of assaulting two officers during the arrest, who suffered minor injuries, the RCMP release said.

He was charged with two counts each of assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purposes.

More charges may be laid, RCMP said. The investigation continues.

