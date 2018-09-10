Selkirk RCMP officer accused of theft won't be charged: police watchdog

An RCMP officer in Selkirk accused of using a company credit card to pay for car washes for his personal vehicle won't be charged, because of insufficient evidence, an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog concluded.

The Independent Investigations Unit investigation report revealed several issues with the evidence provided by the RCMP, including inconsistencies with the work schedule, vehicle usage and credit card purchases, and poor video image quality.

In February 2019, the IIU received an evidence file from Selkirk RCMP regarding a possible case of theft under $5,000 committed by a member of its traffic services division.

In September 2018, an officer monitoring police vehicle receipts had noticed a large number of car wash receipts from the Selkirk Co-op Gas Bar and Car Wash, then cross-referenced those with the work schedule.

The car wash receipts were frequently purchased when a certain officer was on duty.

RCMP spoke with the co-op manager, who supplied them with video footage for multiple transactions, and a printout of every car-wash code and when each code was used.

An RCMP officer was accused of using a company credit card to purchase car washes for his personal vehicle. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

A review of the code printout found that the majority of the car washes purchased were redeemed on a date differing from the purchase date.

After reviewing the video footage, it was determined that the vehicle being washed was not a government vehicle, despite poor image quality which made the licence plate number impossible to read, the report said.

Evidence file deficiencies

Included in the RCMP's evidence file were the shift schedule, vehicle identification, GPS tracking data, credit card purchases and the co-op video footage.

IIU investigators had issues with all of the above.

According to the IIU report, the shift schedule showed that some of the "questionable" purchases were made when no one in Selkirk RCMP Traffic Services was scheduled to work, while some of the transactions were made when a number of officers were scheduled.

"The investigation revealed that the shift schedule does not accurately record which individuals are on which shift at any given time and, as such, do not determine who was working at the time of redemptions and purchases," the report said.

There were also inconsistencies with who was operating the vehicles.

Officers are not assigned specific vehicles. And while the RCMP has a system for logging individuals into specific vehicles, the system does not clarify precisely who was operating the police vehicles, the report said.

Also, credit cards used for the company vehicles are kept in, and assigned to, that respective vehicle — not to any particular individual.

Sign on door for The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Because investigators could not precisely decipher who was operating which vehicle, they could not determine the culprit.

Investigators also said the vehicles' GPS trackers were not always turned on, making it an unreliable indicator of when vehicles visited the co-op.

Officer interviews inconsistent

On two separate occasions, IIU investigators interviewed the officer who first monitored the questionable transactions. But they labeled him as a confrontational witness, when he was unable to provide significant information.

In his first interview, he told investigators that he was responsible for consolidating these purchases, but was unable to express what caused him to report the incidents.

During the second interview, the officer stated that there was an unusual number of car washes noted, but was unable to define what constitutes an unusual number.

Lastly, video from the co-op showed two occasions when a purchased car wash was redeemed. The officer identified the vehicles in those videos as non-police vehicles, but followed that up by saying he did not know if any undercover vehicles were being used by the RCMP at the dates and times in question.

The accused officer chose not to partake in an interview with IIU investigators.

The matter is being sent back to RCMP, who has to deal with it in accordance with its policies and processes.