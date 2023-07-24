Small plane crashes while trying to take off near Selkirk: Manitoba RCMP

A small, single-engine airplane went into a ditch and rolled as its pilot tried to take off on Friday afternoon near Selkirk, Man., RCMP say.

Officers from Selkirk responded to the crash east of Highway 59, near the intersection of Provincial Road 435 and Road 31 East in the rural municipality of St. Clements, around 2:15 p.m., Mounties said in a news release on Monday.

They found the plane in a field off Highway 59. Its pilot, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man who was the only one in the plane, was able to get out of the plane on his own and was checked and released at the scene by emergency medical services, the release said.

Mounties said their investigation found the plane had landed and was trying to take off a second time when it went into the ditch.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified, the release said.

