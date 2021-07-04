Police investigating homicide after woman, 22, found dead in Selkirk

Mounties are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman found dead in Selkirk early Sunday morning.

A report of a disturbance at a home in the Manitoba city came in around 5 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found the woman's body.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the release said.

RCMP in Selkirk, including major crime and forensic identification services, are looking into the death. No further details were provided.

Selkirk is located about 35 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

