RCMP want tips on possible hitchhiker after 64-year-old man killed in Selkirk

The RCMP are hoping someone saw a person walking near the scene of a homicide in Selkirk.

An unresponsive 64-year-old man was found Friday night at his home in the city just north of Winnipeg. Paramedics responding to a man in cardiac arrest quickly alerted RCMP when it was obvious there were signs of trauma.

The man died and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP are now hoping to identifying any suspicious people or activities in the area that night.

They are asking if anyone saw anything — maybe someone hitchhiking in the Selkirk areas of Jemima Bay, Main Street, old Henderson Highway, or Highway 9 south to Lockport — between 6 a.m. on Nov. 16 and 6 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at or by texting TIPMAN plus a message to CRIMES (274637).