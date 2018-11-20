Man charged with murder in 2018 homicide

Selkirk RCMP have charged Karl Harry Hellbig, 36, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 64-year-old Selkirk man last November.

Paramedics responded to a call of a man undergoing cardiac arrest on November 16, 2018 around 9:15 p.m., the Mounties said Wednesday.

However, after arriving at the residence they noted "signs of trauma were clearly evident" while assessing the man's condition and deemed his death a homicide.

Initially, police were looking for tips on a hitchhiker in the area where the homicide occurred.

Just days after the homicide, members of community marched with drummers to the senior's home, many saying they were "shocked" and "hurt" when they found out about his death.

RCMP, who arrested and charged Hellbig on June 20, continue to investigate. They have not released the name of the deceased.