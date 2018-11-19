'It hurts us all. It hurts our hearts': Drummers march after 64-year-old man killed in Selkirk

A women's drumming group, a men's drumming group and the Selkirk Bear Clan held a ceremony in a show of community support after the death of a 64-year-old man.

About 30 people braved the cold to walk, drumming and singing, to the senior's home on Jemima Bay.

"Our drums are very healing, the songs are healing and when we come together and show support to help the community, it's been really positive," said Tara Campbell, who helped found Selkirk's Bear Clan and the two drum groups.

RCMP were called to the home on Friday night after first responders noticed "signs of trauma." The death is being investigated as a homicide.

People met outside the Jemima Bay home in Selkirk where the man lived. An RCMP truck was still parked there Monday night. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

While she did not know the man who died, she said some participants did. The group also sang and drummed for a 30-year-old man who was killed last week in Selkirk.

"It's shocking, it's shocking of course. I think that it, is all these violent incidents that are coming so close together are kind of shocking and shaking up people. But we need to remember that we're a community and when we come together things can change," Campbell said.

Manitoba RCMP have not yet released the 64-year-old man's name, circumstances around his death or whether they have a suspect in custody.

Drew Stacey leads the Howling Wolf drum group. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Neighbours told the CBC the man was quiet and walked with a cane.

"It hurts us all. It hurts our hearts," said Drew Stacey, who leads the Howling Wolf drumming group.

A few people who lived along the man's street came outside to join the singers.

"We feel like this community needs that peace," Stacey said. "And that sound and that mind to be able to think that just because these things are happening doesn't mean it's not a safe community to live in."

Campbell said the Bear Clan and drumming groups are available to provide support and promote safety to anyone or area in Selkirk that needs it.

"The drums are healing, it's that heartbeat and that we're all one and we're all supporting each other," Campbell said. "Our songs are very healing. They mean different things, so we're praying also. For peace and for everyone to support each other."