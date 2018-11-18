New
Selkirk RCMP call man's death a homicide
Police in Selkirk are investigating the death of a man Friday as a homicide.
Emergency workers had been called to cardiac arrest
RCMP say they were initially called to the report of a 64-year-old man in cardiac arrest at a Selkirk home around 9:15 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.
Police said Sunday they are now treating the man's death as a homicide.
Selkirk RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
