Selkirk RCMP call man's death a homicide

Police in Selkirk are investigating the death of a man Friday as a homicide.

RCMP say they were initially called to the report of a 64-year-old man in cardiac arrest at a Selkirk home around 9:15 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

Police said Sunday they are now treating the man's death as a homicide.

Selkirk RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

