RCMP investigating homicide in Selkirk, Man.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a call Saturday about an injured 30-year-old man who later died in hospital, according to a news release.

RCMP are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk as a homicide. (CBC)

RCMP have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk. 

Selkirk RCMP responded to a call about an injured 30-year-old man around 5 a.m. Saturday, an RCMP news release said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating. No other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

The city of Selkirk is about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

