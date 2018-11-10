RCMP investigating homicide in Selkirk, Man.

RCMP have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 30-year-old man in Selkirk.

Selkirk RCMP responded to a call about an injured 30-year-old man around 5 a.m. Saturday, an RCMP news release said.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating. No other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

The city of Selkirk is about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.