2 men wanted in Selkirk home invasion considered armed, dangerous: Manitoba RCMP

One man has been arrested after a home invasion in Selkirk, and Mounties say they are on the hunt for two others who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

RCMP responded to a report of a break-in involving a firearm at a Morris Avenue home in Selkirk around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Three people, including one with a firearm, broke into the home and confronted the owner, RCMP said in a Friday news release. The three men fled after firing a shot at the homeowner, who was not injured.

Mounties say they arrested a 37-year-old suspect in Selkirk on Thursday, who now faces charges of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering with intent, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

They have also issued arrest warrants for the other two suspects.

Justice Sydney Langlois, 28, and Chad Hayden Langlois, 38, are wanted on charges that include assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, and breaking and entering with intent.

Justice Langlois is described as six feet tall and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Chad Langlois is described as six feet tall and 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mounties say anyone who comes into contact with either man should not approach them and instead contact police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit a secure tip online .

