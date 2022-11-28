Festive sheep inspire holiday poetry at Selkirk's Holiday Alley

Sheep wearing bright red banners with holiday-themed words on them were the centre of a ewe-nique poetry-writing activity Selkirk's Holiday Alley on Sunday afternoon.

Attendees were given clipboards with a piece of paper and a marker, and encouraged to write a poem inspired by the words showcased by the eight sheep: Spirit, bliss, shine, cheer, star, warm, drift and frost.

The four-hour event yielded 80 poems written by wordsmiths as young as three.

"I think there's a creative streak in all of us, and we just need an avenue or a pathway to kind of get engaged with it, and the sheep provided that this weekend," organizer Shirley Muir said.

This haiku was written by a participant named Marianne:

Warm days filled with bliss

Drift off to sleep despite frost

Shine, shine, bright star

Selkirk Holiday Alley attendees inspired by the sheep wrote a total of 80 poems. (Submitted by Shirley Muir)

"There was an incredible response this weekend from people who travelled to Selkirk and people who live in the area," Muir said.

An English poet named Valerie Laws came up with the idea 20 years ago, Muir said, and even published a book of her poems inspired by the sheep.

Muir learned about Laws' project at a community and urban development conference many years ago.

"I thought, 'This is brilliant,' and it's been on my mind ever since, and we've tried here on a couple of occasions."

This year it finally all came together, with the help of a 24-year-old shepherd from Arborg, Man., and some crafty volunteers who made the sheep's jackets and painted on the words.

"These eight beautiful, lovely, fluffy sheep had managed to get a whole bunch of people engaged, and we had 80 pieces of poetry hanging on the pen around the sheep," Muir said.