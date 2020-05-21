Fire shuts down section of Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg's North End

A fire inside a boarded-up home in Winnipeg's North End forced a section of Selkirk Avenue to be shut down Thursday.

Crews were called to the small bungalow around 3 p.m. Selkirk was blocked to traffic between Parr and McKenzie streets and people were being asked to avoid the area.

The smoke that had filled the sky in the area had cleared up by 4 p.m. and the flames appeared to be out. But fire crews were still pouring water onto the house from above.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.