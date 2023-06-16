Head-on crash kills 2 men near St. Andrews Airport in Manitoba
Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 8 near St. Andrews Airport, north of Winnipeg, on Thursday morning.
Both drivers, who were the sole occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene
Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 8 near St. Andrews Airport, north of Winnipeg, on Thursday morning.
A 73-year-old man from Stonewall and a 66-year-old from Gimli died in the crash shortly before noon.
The 73-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lane when the two cars crashed head-on, said RCMP, who were called at 11:40 a.m. to the crash on Highway 8 about half a kilometre south of Highway 230.
Both drivers, who were the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Friday.
Selkirk RCMP are investigating with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.