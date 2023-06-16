Head-on crash kills 2 men near St. Andrews Airport in Manitoba

Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 8 near St. Andrews Airport, north of Winnipeg, on Thursday morning.

A 73-year-old man from Stonewall and a 66-year-old from Gimli died in the crash shortly before noon.

The 73-year-old man was driving south in the northbound lane when the two cars crashed head-on, said RCMP, who were called at 11:40 a.m. to the crash on Highway 8 about half a kilometre south of Highway 230.

Both drivers, who were the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Selkirk RCMP are investigating with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.