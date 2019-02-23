Crash on Winnipeg's Selkirk Avenue sends 2 pedestrians to hospital

Two people are in hospital after a crash on Selkirk Avenue west of Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

One of the pedestrians is an adult and one is a minor, Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray told CBC News.

Police are on scene investigating.

One of the injured pedestrians was taken to hospital in unstable condition, the other in stable condition.

Traffic is blocked on Selkirk between Aikins Street and Charles Street.

More from CBC News: