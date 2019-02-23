Skip to Main Content
Crash on Winnipeg's Selkirk Avenue sends 2 pedestrians to hospital
One of the pedestrians is an adult and one is a minor, police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray told CBC News.

Police have blocked off Selkirk Avenue between Aikins and Charles

Cameron MacLean · CBC News ·
Winnipeg police are on scene investigating a crash that sent an adult and a minor to hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Two people are in hospital after a crash on Selkirk Avenue west of Main Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police are on scene investigating.

One of the injured pedestrians was taken to hospital in unstable condition, the other in stable condition.

Traffic is blocked on Selkirk between Aikins Street and Charles Street.

