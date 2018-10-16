Lockdown lifted at Selkirk's high school after report of a weapon

The high school in Selkirk, Man. went into lockdown after a report of a weapon Tuesday morning.

Staff at Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School commonly known as 'The Comp' put the school in lock down around 11:10 this morning after the school received a report that a weapon was in the school.

Lord Selkirk School Division Superintendent Michele Polinuk said no threat was made and no students were hurt.

RCMP members from the Selkirk detachment were called and arrested an individual who was taken into custody, Polinuk said.

The school will have counsellors available for students if they need, she added.

