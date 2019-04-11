Selkirk bridge closed after floodwater reaches highway

The bridge between Selkirk and East Selkirk is closed due to floodwater on the highway, according to the City of Selkirk.

Rising floodwater has hit Highway 204 on the east side of the bridge over the Red River, the city said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The bridge and that highway are closed up to the highway's intersection with Provincial Road 212.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson says the closure is a standard feature of flood season for the city.

"The big thing that we normally look for for that highway closing and the bridge closing … is how long it will be closed," he said. "That's more the question for us here."

Johannson says he's keeping a close eye on the river. A slower spring melt has been encouraging, he said, while adding: "We've got a couple of big days in front of us here. Now, it's the water coming from the south, it's how quick the ice gets out. All those variables come into play now."

Provincial flood forecasters expect the crest to cross the border into Emerson around April 15-18, with Winnipeg likely to see the peak flow around the first few days of May.

Government officials said Monday the floodway is likely to go into operation this week.