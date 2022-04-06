Selkirk, Man., bridge closed due to high water levels

The Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to water from the Red River covering parts of Highway 204, the City of Selkirk said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The city also tweeted later Tuesday that it is temporarily closing Selkirk Park, which sits on the Red River, as an additional precautionary measure as it builds a preventative dike at the park's boat launch.

Currently, the risk of flooding along the Red River is moderate, the city's website says.

Earlier Tuesday, the province of Manitoba issued a flood warning for the areas around Morris and St. Jean Baptiste, along with a flood watch from Emerson to St. Jean, and from Morris to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg.

🚧 The city has just received notice that the Selkirk Bridge is closed until further notice due to the high water levels on HWY 204 on the East side of the river. <br><br>The only impact to Selkirk is the closure of the bridge. <br><br>Updates: <a href="https://t.co/tumxcRiCJT">https://t.co/tumxcRiCJT</a> <a href="https://t.co/yWxGPuQn6S">pic.twitter.com/yWxGPuQn6S</a> —@cityofselkirk

Warnings are issued when river levels exceed, or are expected to exceed, flood stage within the next 24 hours. A watch is issued when levels are approaching and likely to reach flood stage, but not likely within the next 24 hours, the province says.

Water levels are expected to peak between Emerson and the Red River Floodway inlet between April 8 and 15.