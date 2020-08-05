Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Selkirk Avenue

Police responding to a call about a shooting found a man with a fatal gunshot wound on Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Officers found the man on Selkirk near Salter Street around 8:10 a.m., police said in a news release.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This brings the number of homicides in Winnipeg this year to 26.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.

