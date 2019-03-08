Police make arrest in Selkirk Avenue homicide

Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred in the city's North End on Friday morning.

Officers were called to a house at 225 Selkirk Ave., just west of Main Street, around 4:45 a.m.

Officers found an injured man, who was quickly sent to hospital but died.

It was the city's sixth homicide of the year.

No other details were released at the time, but police are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. where they are expected to give more information.

The house was surrounded by police tape Friday morning with blood on the front steps.